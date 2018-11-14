QAT Super-8 stage: Wapda in driving seat against KRL

KARACHI: Last season’s runners-up Wapda put themselves in driving seat when after dismissing Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) for only 110 in their first innings they reached 127-3 in response on the opening day of their second round four-day Group I fixture of the Super Eight stage of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy 2018-19 here at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ground on Tuesday.

After opting to bat first KRL’s batting failed to click and the whole team were folded for only 110 in 44.4 overs. Nayyer Abbas (42), Shoaib Ahmed (27) and Sadaf Hussain (15) could only enter double figure.

Off-spinner Zahid Mansoor was the pick of the bowlers with 4-37 in 14.4 overs. Left-arm Test pacer Wahab Riaz (2-15) and left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood (2-23) ably backed Zahid.In response, Wapda reached 127-3, for a lead of 17. They still have seven wickets in hand.

Meanwhile in the other Group I clash here at NBP Sports Complex, holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were on their way to gain a huge lead against Lahore Blues. In response to Lahore Blues’ first innings total of 122, SNGPL scored 167-4 at stumps. Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed (77) was still batting.

Earlier, spinners Imran Khalid (4-28) and Iftikhar (3-38) enabled SNGPL to dismiss Lahore Blues for 122 in only 35 overs. Jehangir Mirza (38) and Farhan Khan (23) offered little bit resistance with the willow.

In Group II outing here at UBL Sports Complex, medium pacer Khurram Shehzad (5-57) and former Test spinner Abdul Rehman (4-40) enabled Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to fold Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for 211 in their first innings. Aamer Yamin (80) and stumper Saifullah Bangash (40) shared 96 for the seventh wicket stand to make good recovery.

In other Group II encounter here at Southend Club Ground, Peshawar were 298-8 in their first innings in 90 overs after being asked to bat first by Karachi Whites. Israrullah hammered 80. Discarded Test pacer M Sami (3-66) and spinner Faraz Ahmed (3-70) bowled well.