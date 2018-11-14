Fakhar, Shadab, Shaheen move up in ODI rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi have risen quite well while New Zealand’s Ross Taylor has warmed up for the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan by achieving a career-high position in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Player Rankings for ODI Batsmen, which were released on Tuesday morning.

The 34-year-old middle-order batsman had started the series in sixth position, but after scores of 80 and 86 not out, he has leapfrogged Joe Root, Babar Azam and David Warner to third position. This is his career-best ranking, which has come after 207 ODIs in which he has scored 7,433 runs. The former captain had earlier reached fifth place this June.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is the other batsman to achieve a career-best ranking to date from the series in the UAE, which ended at one-all after the decider in Dubai was washed-out. The left-handed opener had scores of one, 88 and 65, which have lifted him six places to 11th in the latest rankings. The 28-year-old, however, will not be part of the Test squad. Similarly, Shadab Khan has achieved a career-high bowling ranking but will not feature in the upcoming Tests. The wrist spinner bagged six wickets in the series, including four for 38 in the second match, to vault 16 places to 24th position.

The other bowler to make an impact in the ODIs and one to look out for in the Tests is Lachlan Ferguson. The New Zealand fast bowler had figures of three for 40, three for 60 and five for 45 during the series, which also reflect in the latest rankings, in which he has rocketed 31 places to 42nd. Shaheen Afridi, who took nine wickets in the series and won the player of the series award, has risen 66 places to sit just outside the top-100 in 118th position.

However, Trent Boult and Hasan Ali have been unable to either defend or improve their rankings. Hasan, who had started the year with a number one ranking, has continued to slide. After falling three places following his four wickets, he is now ranked 13th, but remains his side’s highest-ranked bowler.