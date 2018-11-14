PSL teams finalise retentions for coming season

LAHORE: All six Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams have finalised their retentions for the upcoming season Tuesday.

Last year’s champions Islamabad United retained all three Platinum players in Luke Ronchi, Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf. With Mohammad Hafeez going back into the Draft, Peshawar Zalmi opted for the pace duo of Wahab Riaz and Hassan Ali in their Platinum roster.

Zalmi will use their lone Platinum pick at the Draft to pick a foreign player. Seasoned wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal moves to Diamond as Player Ambassador. Former captain Shahid Afridi has parted ways with Pakistan Super League team Karachi Kings, after the franchise decided not to retain him for the next season of the tournament.

Karachi Kings retained Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam and Black Caps opening batsman Colin Munro as their Platinum picks with South African all-rounder Colin Ingram moving to Diamond as Player Ambassador. New signing Sunil Narine, who moved from Lahore Qalandars to Quetta Gladiators as part of a blockbuster trade, joins Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to complete Quetta’s Platinum retentions. Star Australian all-rounder Shane Watson moves to Diamond as Player Mentor.

The Sixth Team’s retentions include star Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik in Platinum and left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan in Diamond as Player Ambassador.

Lahore Qalandars, who have the first pick at this season’s Draft, retained opening batsman Fakhar Zaman as their only Platinum player while leg-spinner Yasir Shah was retained in Diamond. Teams without Ambassadors or Mentors may nominate such appointments by close of business 13 November.

The Player Draft will be held on November 20, 2018 and Pakistan Super League returns to action on February n14, 2019.Islamabad United (10 retentions): Platinum: Faheem Ashraf, Luke Ronchi, Shadab Khan

Diamond: Mohammad Sami, Asif AliGold: Rumman Raees (Relegation request successful). Silver: Sahibzada Farhan, Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood, Hussain Talat (Ambassador)

Peshawar Zalmi (8 retentions): Platinum: Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali Diamond: Kamran Akmal (Ambassador), Daren Sammy

Gold: Liam Dawson. Silver: Umaid Asif, Khalid Usman. Emerging: Sameen Gul

Karachi Kings: (8 retentions): Platinum: Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Colin Munro

Diamond: Colin Ingram (Ambassador), Imad Wasim, Usman Khan Shinwari.

Gold: Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Rizwan

Quetta Gladiators (9 retentions): Platinum: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sunil Narine

Diamond: Shane Watson (Mentor), Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz Gold: Rilee Roussow (Ambassador) Umar Akmal

Silver: Anwar Ali (Relegation request successful), Saud Shakeel

Sixth team (8 retentions): Platinum: Shoaib Malik. Diamond Mohammad Irfan (Ambassador), Junaid KhanGold: Shan Masood

Silver: Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Umar Siddiq.

Emerging: Mohammad Junaid

Lahore Qalandars (8 retentions): Platinum: Fakhar Zaman. Diamond: Yasir Shah

Gold: Anton Devcich, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rahat Ali. Silver: Agha Salman, Sohail Akhtar, Hassan Khan.