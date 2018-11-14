Trump slams Macron over ‘low approval rating’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked his French counterpart for what he said was Emmanuel Macron’s “low approval rating” and unfair trade practices, just days after visiting the key U.S. ally. “By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!” Trump wrote in a series of tweets, ending with “MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!”
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked his French counterpart for what he said was Emmanuel Macron’s “low approval rating” and unfair trade practices, just days after visiting the key U.S. ally. “By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!” Trump wrote in a series of tweets, ending with “MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!”
Comments