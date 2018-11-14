Wed Nov 14, 2018
World

REUTERS
November 14, 2018
Trump slams Macron over 'low approval rating'

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked his French counterpart for what he said was Emmanuel Macron’s “low approval rating” and unfair trade practices, just days after visiting the key U.S. ally. “By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!” Trump wrote in a series of tweets, ending with “MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!”

