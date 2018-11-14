Hate crimes surge in Trump’s first year

WASHINGTON: Hate crimes surged 17 percent in the United States in Donald Trump’s first year as president, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a new report Tuesday. The FBI said that 7,175 hate crimes were reported during 2017, compared to 6,121 in 2016. Hate crimes of all types — based on race, religion, gender and sexual orientation — were higher. African-Americans were the leading target of crimes based on race, and Jews were the most-targeted group by religion, according to the FBI. The total number of hate crimes was the highest since 2008. The FBI did not explain the increase, which came amid a perceived general rise in social and political tensions across the country marked by the election of the divisive Trump.