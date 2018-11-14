Two killed in separate incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two men were killed in different incidents across the city on Tuesday. The body of a missing youth was recovered with torture marks from an abandoned place near the Chadra railway crossing. The police shifted the body to a local hospital where Irfan Ahmed Candio recognised the body as that of his missing brother Waheed Gadani Chandio.
The victim’s brother informed the police that they had no any enmity with anyone. In another incident a man, Yousuf Golatto, was electrocuted while fixing a wire at his home.
