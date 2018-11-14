Wed Nov 14, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondnent
November 14, 2018
Robbers kill guard

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondnent
November 14, 2018

A 50-year-old security guard of a private company was killed by robbers on offering resistance in the Factory Area police jurisdiction on Tuesday. The victim has been identified Nazir, a resident of Pakpattan. Robbers had snatched Rs 200,000 in cash from him, over which, he offered resistance. On which, robbers shot at and wounded him. They fled the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital where he died. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidences. Further investigation is underway. The body has been removed to morgue.

