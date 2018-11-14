Minister promises six S&T parks in six months

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday announced the establishment of six science and technology parks across the country in the next six months.

"Pakistan is a nuclear power but it lacks science and technology parks, which is a matter of concern. Iran has 114 science and technology parks and has made significant progress in this field. We'll set up six such parks across the country within six months for which funds will be generated with the help of overseas Pakistanis. It won't cause any financial burden on the government," he told a function arranged here by the Pakistan Science Foundation to mark the World Science Day.

The minister said no nation could achieve substantial progress and prosperity without investing in science and technology sector. He regretted that Pakistan lagged behind in science and technology sector with the sector getting only Rs2 billion budget every year, which is against the international standards. "The amount which the previous governments invested in developing infrastructure and building roads and bridges should have been invested on human resource development," he said.

The minister said youths comprised over a big chunk of the country's total population and it was high time to invest in young generation so that they could reap the benefit and dividend of that investment.

He said Pakistan was facing numerous challenges of water scarcity, climatic changes, environmental issues etc. whose solution lied in research on scientific methods. The minister said the ministry would hire the services of capable and innovative people only. Speaking on the occasion, UNESCO country director Vibeke Jenson said science, technology and innovation were the critical drivers behind achieving the sustainable development goals.