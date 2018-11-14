Elders of Khyber tribe threaten protest

BARA: Elders of Kamarkhel tribe have asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) to resolve a dispute over a school in Khyber tribal district.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bara Press Club on Monday, Kamarkhel elders Abdul Shakoor, Haji Khyalmat, Haji Mashal and others said that the Government High School Atari, Kamarkhel was established on their land and four of their family members were initially recruited in it.

They said the school established in 1959 at primary level was gradually upgraded to high level. After retirement of the four persons, Abdul Shakoor complained that the Education Department and Khyber administration recruited four persons of another family. “We are property owners of the school but the Education Department and Khyber administration have recruited others,” he said, adding that it is an injustice to the Shaihalkhel of Kamarkhel tribe.

They stated that the school name was also changed as Government High School Janas Khan Killay, instead of Government High School Atari. They warned of closing the school if the issue was not resolved.