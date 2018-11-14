Six die as truck overturns in Lahore

LAHORE: At least six people were killed and 26 others injured when a truck loaded with drums of milk overturned due to speeding near Sundar Industrial Estate on Tuesday morning. The condition of eight injured victims is stated to be critical. Rescue 1122 and Edhi ambulances removed the victims to Raiwind Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The deceased included Sohrab Khan, 36, son of Muhammad Hanif; Hameed, 62, son of Sarmad; Siddique, 48, s/o Rongrr Khan; Abid, 29, son of Arif, and Ibrahim, 60, son of Eddo.

Rescuers said the truck was on way to Lahore from Bombay village to supply milk. As it reached near Gate V of Bahria Town, it overturned and slipped into a drain. As a result, six people died while others sustained injuries. The victims were shifted THQ Raiwind while the badly injured victims were removed to Jinnah Hospital. The bodies have been removed to morgue. Police also reached the scene and collected evidences. Further investigation is underway.