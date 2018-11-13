Tue Nov 13, 2018
National

AY
Asim Yasin
November 13, 2018
Alleged rigging: ToRs of MPs body to be finalised tomorrow

National

AY
Asim Yasin
November 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on probing the alleged rigging in the general elections would hold its first meeting on Wednesday to kick off the process to formulate the Terms of Reference (ToRs).

Convener of the committee Shafqat Mehmood will chair the meeting on Wednesday and to complete ToRs within two weeks. The sub-committee comprises Shafqat Mehmood and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry from PTI, Barrister Saif of MQM and Sarfraz Bugti of BAP from the government side while from opposition Rana Sanaullah Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mir Hasil Bizanjo and Maulana Abdul Wasey.

