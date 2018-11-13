Saidu hospital upgrading ordered

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered the upgrading of the Saidu Medical College and Saidu Teaching Hospital to cover the needs and requirements of the entire Malakand division.

“The status of DHQ Hospital Swat and Saidu Teaching Hospital should remain separate,” he said while addressing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The meeting discussed affairs of Saidu Teaching Hospital, DHQ Swat, Saidu Medical College, Madyan Hospital, Swat Jail and Malam Jabba road and made a number of decisions.