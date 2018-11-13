Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

BR
Bureau report
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

Saidu hospital upgrading ordered

National

BR
Bureau report
November 13, 2018

Share

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered the upgrading of the Saidu Medical College and Saidu Teaching Hospital to cover the needs and requirements of the entire Malakand division.

“The status of DHQ Hospital Swat and Saidu Teaching Hospital should remain separate,” he said while addressing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The meeting discussed affairs of Saidu Teaching Hospital, DHQ Swat, Saidu Medical College, Madyan Hospital, Swat Jail and Malam Jabba road and made a number of decisions.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan