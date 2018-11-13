Tourism deptt to launch ‘Spot-a-Spot’ campaign

PESHAWAR: The Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department has decided to launch a campaign – Spot-a-Spot – to identify new tourist resorts to develop them along modern lines to attract more tourists and visitors.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan said that members of the local communities at a tourist resort and society at large would be invited to participate in the drive to pinpoint a beautiful place to be developed for tourism.

Secretary of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department Shahid Zaman, Manager Marketing Haseena Shaukat and other officials attended the meeting.The senior minister hoped concerted efforts would promote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a tourism hub to the world.

“People of the province should supplement the department’s endeavours to promote tourism by participating in the campaign to send the pictures of waterfalls, natural beauty of lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, deserts, rivers, landscapes, rich cultural heritage, springs, ancient buildings, streams, serene spots and heritage,” he said,

The senior minister added the experts from the department would then visit the place and take steps for the development and rehabilitation of the tourist resort.Atif Khan said the new scheme of things would pave the way for the uplift of tourist places and generate revenue for the local populace by creating employment opportunities in the length and breadth of the province.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has abundant tourist spots and tourism potential but they needed to be explored, developed and introduced at the global level to lure more visitors,” Atif Khan said.The members of the community were asked to send pictures of a tourist attraction and area, his/her name, tehsil and district name to: www.tckp-booking.com/spotaspot They were asked to contact the Tourism Department on cell number: 0333-930 7384 and website for more details.