Govt has plan to develop tribal districts: Senator

By Our correspondent

BARA: Senator Momin Khan Afridi from Khyber tribal district said on Monday that the privileged people were not sincere to common tribesmen.

Talking to reporters here, he said such elements did not like progress in the tribal belt and education for the local population. The senator said such people never raised their voice for rights of the militancy-hit people who had suffered for the last 15 years.

He added Prime Minister Imran Khan was serious about bringing the tribal districts into the mainstream and develop them as soon as possible. “The tribespeople, particularly the youth, have already rejected such people and seen their real faces,” Momin Khan Afridi said.

The senator said the government had drawn up an uplift plan which would be launched soon in the tribal districts.The lawmaker said the prime minister had pledged to allocate proper share in the National Finance Commission Award, and especially a package for the students and poor people of the tribal districts.