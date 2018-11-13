PSC to begin interviews from 19th

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has said that the strike announced by the staff from has been called off partially and interviews would begin from November 19.

According to a statement, the interviews schedule has been uploaded on PSC website. Tests will also be uploaded on PSC website soon. Candidates are advised to visit PSC website www.kppsc.gov.pk for information regarding their tests/interviews. Call letters are being issued to each candidate separately, besides messages through mobile phones.