ISF leader demands arrest of brother’s killers

PESHAWAR: Insaf Students Federation (ISF) president for Bajaur district Daud Shah has appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of the killing of his brother and direct the authorities to arrest the killers and provide justice to the bereaved family.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, he alleged that 15 neighbours had attacked his house on August 15, this year and stabbed his brother Ibrahim Khan to death while other family members were injured in the incident in Bajaur.

Giving details, he said his brother had returned home from Dubai after eight years and got married some six months ago. He said that he (Daud) being president of ISF of the district tried his best for his party’s win in the elections, which he claimed caused killing of his brother. “The killers have affiliations with different political parties,” he added.

He said the killers, on the pretext of a land dispute, attacked his house in the presence of Levies personnel and Jamaat-e-Islami chief of the district, stabbed his brother and also threw stones at the other family members.

The man said on the order of the assistant commissioner, four of the attackers were arrested but after two months and two of them were released on bail. He said they later fled abroad to avoid action.

He said that being president of ISF, he had approached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, who, he said, had assured him to provide justice to the bereaved family within one week but in vain.

The man alleged that killers were now hurling threats at the family to force it into conciliation. “Where is the claim of Prime Minister Imran Khan to turn Pakistan into a Madina-like state and provide justice to everyone?” he asked. Daud Shah demanded the prime minister, KP governor, chief minister and assistant commissioner of the tribal district to apprehend the culprits and award them exemplary punishment.