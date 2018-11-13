Army major among 4 soldiers injured in Waziristan attack

MIRANSHAH: Four security personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries when a patrolling party of the security forces was attacked in Guryaum area in Razmak subdivision in North Waziristan, official sources said on Monday.

The sources said a vehicle of the security forces was patrolling the area when it was attacked by unidentified gunmen. The attack left Major Irfan, sepoys Irfan, Mudassir and Mohammad Hussain wounded.

The wounded soldiers were airlifted in a military helicopter to a hospital. Soon after the blast, the personnel of the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Canada in talks with Pakistan over asylum to Aasia

PARIS: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that his government was holding talks with Pakistan over potentially offering asylum to Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman recently freed from prison after her blasphemy conviction was overturned.

"We are in discussions with the Pakistani government," Trudeau said in an interview in Paris, where he was attending a peace conference organised by French President Emmanuel Macron. "There is a delicate domestic context that we respect which is why I don´t want to say any more about that, but I will remind people Canada is a welcoming country,” he said.

Bibi has been blocked from leaving Pakistan after the overturning of her conviction prompted a wave of protests among hard-liners. She has since been flown to a “safe place” in the country as several governments have offered to grant her family asylum. Her husband has appealed in particular to Britain, Canada and the United States, claiming that Bibi´s life would be in danger as long as she lived in Pakistan.