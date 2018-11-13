Tue Nov 13, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Top players enter second round

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Top players made it to the second round of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships that kicked off here at the PTF Tennis Complex Monday.Shoaib Khan blanked country fellow Muhammad Hadin 6-0, 6-0 without conceding a single game. All the other leading players also made it to the second round.As many as 11 matches were played on the opening day of boys’ singles event. Girls’ singles and boys’ doubles events will start today (Tuesday).

Results: Boys’ singles 1st round: Yunes Talavar (IRI)bt Abdullah Abdullah (PAK) 6-3, 6-2, Brandon Suryana (IND) bt Ahmed Ehtisham (PAK): 6-2, 6-0; Ronan Sahni (GBR) bt Abdullah Adnan (PAK) 7-5, 6-3; Shoaib Khan (PAK) bt Muhammad Hadin (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Berk Ullas Enc (TUR) bt Zalan Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Ahmed Kamil (PAK) bt Osama Khan (PAK) 6-1, 6-3; Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) bt Abdeli Mohammed (PAK) 6-1, 6-1; Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) bt Sameer Ahmed Chudhary (PAK) 6-2, 6-2; Ahmed Asjad Qureshi (PAK) bt Hai Truong Vo (VIE) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Vhimalshanth Chandramohan (SRI) bt Ahmar Saeed (PAK) 6-1, 6-0: Saqib Hayat (PAK) bt Moosa Chudhary (PAK) 6-0, 6-0.

