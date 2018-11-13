Pakistan set to play matches in tough conditions abroad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) failure to convince Scotland to be their ‘home’ venue has forced the Greenshirts to take a tough road to future major tournaments including the Olympics.

As a result of a breakdown in the expected agreement, Pakistan will now play all their matches of the FIH Pro League in tough conditions with games in Argentina, Belgium, England, Germany and the Netherlands.

After finding out that the FIH Pro League partnership between Pakistan and Scotland could not be agreed upon, the FIH held discussions with the PHF and other participating national associations to seek a solution regarding Pakistan’s ‘home’ matches in 2019.

FIH Chief Executive Thierry Weil stated: “Once again, the solidarity of the international hockey family is showcased. It is overwhelming to see that the participating national associations were willing to adapt their schedules to support a solution for Pakistan.

“FIH is very thankful to all of them. It was important to find a solution to enable the Asian team to participate and I’m pleased with this outcome.”Pakistan will be at a big disadvantage as they will play all their home games abroad. The Greenshirts play their first ‘home’ game in Argentina on February 3 followed by the return match the next day at the same venue.

Pakistan’s next Pro League matches will be against Australia in Hobart on February 9 and against New Zealand in Christchurch on February 17.Pakistan will then figure in back-to-back matches against European powerhouse Belgium on April 6 and 7 in Brussels. On April 11, they will be seen in action against the Netherlands and will take on Germany on April 24 in Moenchenglabach.

Spain will be Pakistan’s next opponents on April 26 in Valencia followed a match against Britain in London on May 5. The return match against Britain will be on May 22 in Krefeld and against Germany on the same venue three days later.

Pakistan’s return match against Australia is on June 7 in London, against the Netherlands on June 16 and against New Zealand on June 20. The venue for the last two matches will be decided later. Their last match of the FIH Pro League will be against Spain on June 23 at a venue to be finalised later.

It is believed that if foreign teams were reluctant to travel to Pakistan, the PHF should have opted for UAE or Qatar as their home venue. Hot weather there could have given Pakistan an edge against European teams.