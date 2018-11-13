Two SSPs, three SPs, 31 ASPs transferred

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of two SSPs, three SPs and 31 ASPs. A notification has been issued in this regard. Tauseef Haider has been appointed as Multan SSP Investigation, Kashif Aslam as Multan SSP Operations, Usman Ijaz Bajwa as SP CIA, Ghulam Mustafa as Sheikhupura SP Special Branch and Safdar Mehdi as Lahore SP Investigation.