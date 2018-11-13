Tue Nov 13, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Plea against Rizvi, Fazl dismissed: SC has already taken up issue

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a writ petition by a citizen being non-maintainable which sought directions from the federal government to initiate high treason proceedings against heads of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) for delivering speeches against the state institutions. Justice Atir Mehmood ruled the petition is not maintainable as chief justice of Pakistan has already taken suo motu on the issue. The court further observed that it is the prerogative of federal government to initiate high treason proceedings. The petitioner should have approached the appropriate forum instead of filing such frivolous petitions which had already overburdened courts.

