Dacoits hit twice

SIALKOT: Robbers deprived locals of cash and valuables in two incidents on Monday. Motorcyclist bandits snatched Rs 13,000 and mobile phones from Israr Abeer and his friend on Khawaja Safdar Road. A gunman snatched a purse from Mehwish Bibi in the limits of the Rangpura police. Reportedly, the purse contained Rs 20,000. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.