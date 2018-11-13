Tue Nov 13, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Dacoits hit twice

November 13, 2018

SIALKOT: Robbers deprived locals of cash and valuables in two incidents on Monday. Motorcyclist bandits snatched Rs 13,000 and mobile phones from Israr Abeer and his friend on Khawaja Safdar Road. A gunman snatched a purse from Mehwish Bibi in the limits of the Rangpura police. Reportedly, the purse contained Rs 20,000. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

