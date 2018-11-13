Dacoits hit twice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Robbers deprived locals of cash and valuables in two incidents on Monday. Motorcyclist bandits snatched Rs 13,000 and mobile phones from Israr Abeer and his friend on Khawaja Safdar Road. A gunman snatched a purse from Mehwish Bibi in the limits of the Rangpura police. Reportedly, the purse contained Rs 20,000. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.
SIALKOT: Robbers deprived locals of cash and valuables in two incidents on Monday. Motorcyclist bandits snatched Rs 13,000 and mobile phones from Israr Abeer and his friend on Khawaja Safdar Road. A gunman snatched a purse from Mehwish Bibi in the limits of the Rangpura police. Reportedly, the purse contained Rs 20,000. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.
Comments