Mushahid’s only job is to hide corruption of his masters: Chohan

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has lambasted Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan for his derogatory remarks against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a Senate session on Monday.

Talking to media, he said Mushahid was a pawn for the PML-N and his only job description was to hide the corruption of his masters. "He is the one who has caused millions of rupees loss to the national exchequer by getting his two brothers appointed to the PIA on heavy salaries, getting his daughter nominated as MNA and claiming huge amounts in the name of his own treatment."

"How ironic it is that people like Mushahid ullah Khan, whose entire political career are tainted with corruption and nepotism, are accusing the Premier and the PTI of,i" the minister added. Chohan advised Mushahid to desist from criticizing tjhe prime minister and the PTI as he himself had caused a colossal loss to the national kitty. Chohan warned if Mushahid and other PML-N leaders do not desist from hurling baseless accusations and mudslinging, "we can pay them in the same coin and even better because the opposition is more vulnerable". Discussing PTI's 126 days sit-in, Chohan said, the credit for staging one of the largest peaceful sit-in must be given to the prime minister and his party, which certainly taught the masses the most appropriate way to fight for their right.