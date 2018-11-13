Body to probe charges against health officials

JHANG: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has constituted a three-member committee to probe the embezzlement charges levelled against the former and current chief executive officers of Jhang District Health Authority in recruitments of health officials on Monday. According to a notification, the committee comprises Dr M Iftikhar Director Health Services Lahore, Dr Zafar Abbas, programme director DHDC Jhang and Dr Khalid Mehmood, Additional Director DG health office, as members. The committee will investigate the allegations against DHA former CEOs Akhtar Baloch and Shahid Saleem and current DHA CEO Younas Rashid. The DHA administrator/ deputy commissioner has already concluded a probe. Moreover, on the directions of ACE DG, Jhang circle officer also initiated an inquiry. —