Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

Body to probe charges against health officials

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

Share

JHANG: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has constituted a three-member committee to probe the embezzlement charges levelled against the former and current chief executive officers of Jhang District Health Authority in recruitments of health officials on Monday. According to a notification, the committee comprises Dr M Iftikhar Director Health Services Lahore, Dr Zafar Abbas, programme director DHDC Jhang and Dr Khalid Mehmood, Additional Director DG health office, as members. The committee will investigate the allegations against DHA former CEOs Akhtar Baloch and Shahid Saleem and current DHA CEO Younas Rashid. The DHA administrator/ deputy commissioner has already concluded a probe. Moreover, on the directions of ACE DG, Jhang circle officer also initiated an inquiry. —

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan