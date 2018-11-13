Man sets wife on fire

PAKPATTAN: A man allegedly set his wife on fire on Monday. Yasmeen Bibi and Muhammad Saib of Malka Hans Town got married five years ago. On the day of the incident they exchanged harsh words over an issue and in a fit of rage M Saib threw petrol on her and set her to fire. She suffered critical burn injuries and was rushed to Lahore hospital where she died. Police have registered a case against the accused.