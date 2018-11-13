Alleged rigging: ToRs of MPs body to be finalised tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on probing the alleged rigging in the general elections would hold its first meeting on Wednesday to kick off the process to formulate the Terms of Reference (ToRs). Convener of the committee Shafqat Mehmood will chair the meeting on Wednesday and to complete ToRs within two weeks. The sub-committee comprises Shafqat Mehmood and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry from PTI, Barrister Saif of MQM and Sarfraz Bugti of BAP from the government side while from opposition Rana Sanaullah Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mir Hasil Bizanjo and Maulana Abdul Wasey.
ISLAMABAD: The Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on probing the alleged rigging in the general elections would hold its first meeting on Wednesday to kick off the process to formulate the Terms of Reference (ToRs). Convener of the committee Shafqat Mehmood will chair the meeting on Wednesday and to complete ToRs within two weeks. The sub-committee comprises Shafqat Mehmood and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry from PTI, Barrister Saif of MQM and Sarfraz Bugti of BAP from the government side while from opposition Rana Sanaullah Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mir Hasil Bizanjo and Maulana Abdul Wasey.
Comments