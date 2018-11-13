Alleged rigging: ToRs of MPs body to be finalised tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on probing the alleged rigging in the general elections would hold its first meeting on Wednesday to kick off the process to formulate the Terms of Reference (ToRs). Convener of the committee Shafqat Mehmood will chair the meeting on Wednesday and to complete ToRs within two weeks. The sub-committee comprises Shafqat Mehmood and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry from PTI, Barrister Saif of MQM and Sarfraz Bugti of BAP from the government side while from opposition Rana Sanaullah Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mir Hasil Bizanjo and Maulana Abdul Wasey.