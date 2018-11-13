DBC, RCCI agree to boost cooperation

RAWALPINDI: International Diplomat Business Club and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce have agreed to boost their cooperation to promote business, trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

This was agreed during a detailed meeting between the President, Diplomat Business Club (DBC), Ambassador Javed Malik and President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI), Malik Shahid Saleem in presence of senior officials from both sides.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was also signed between the RCCI and the DBC. On the occasion, Javed Malik said the DBC was a prestigious global network that connected business-leaders, traders, investors, diplomats and other eminent personalities from around the world through a series of events and activities that were held across the world at regular intervals.

After the agreement, the DBC and the RCCI will join hands to promote, highlight and project business, trade and investment opportunities in the country and at international level. Moreover, series of events and activities will be planed to promote closer cooperation between the business community in Pakistan and their counterparts in the GCC and Europe.

RCCI president Malik Shahid Saleem lauded the accord and expressed his confidence that the MoU would create new opportunities for promoting Pakistani traders ties with the traders of the GCC countries and around the world.

Both sides agreed that a series of events would be organized in GCC countries through mutual collaboration between both sides starting in 2019. After the MOU signing ceremony, the RCCI president was welcomed as a Member of the DBC along with former presidents Sohail Altaf and Kashif Shabbir who were formally conferred membership certificates by the president. The event was attended by Senior Vice President Muhammad Badar Haroon, Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi and other senior officials.