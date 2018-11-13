Major among 4 soldiers injured in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Four security personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries when a patrolling party of the security forces was attacked in Guryaum area in Razmak subdivision in North Waziristan, official sources said on Monday. The sources said a vehicle of the security forces was patrolling the area when it was attacked by unidentified gunmen. The attack left Major Irfan, sepoys Irfan, Mudassir and Mohammad Hussain wounded. The wounded soldiers were airlifted in a military helicopter to a hospital. Soon after the blast, the personnel of the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.