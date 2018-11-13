Tue Nov 13, 2018
Sports

November 13, 2018
Mashrafe to contest national elections

Sports

November 13, 2018

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s one-day international captain Mashrafe Mortaza will stand in next month’s national elections, the ruling party announced Monday, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina endorsed the superstar’s foray into politics. A photograph of 35-year-old Mashrafe, who enjoys rockstar status in cricket-mad Bangladesh, alongside Hasina ran on the front pages of many newspapers in the South Asian nation of 160 million.

