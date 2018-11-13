Mashrafe to contest national elections

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Bangladesh’s one-day international captain Mashrafe Mortaza will stand in next month’s national elections, the ruling party announced Monday, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina endorsed the superstar’s foray into politics. A photograph of 35-year-old Mashrafe, who enjoys rockstar status in cricket-mad Bangladesh, alongside Hasina ran on the front pages of many newspapers in the South Asian nation of 160 million.
