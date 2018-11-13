Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

NBP-ICA Super League from tomorrow

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: National Bank of Pakistan -Islamabad Cricket Association (NBP-ICA) Super Cricket Championship – 2018 will start here from Wednesday. Head NBP Sports and former Test player Iqbal Qasim will be the chief guest to inaugurate the championship to be participated by all 37 clubs registered with ICA in four zones. It is the 12th consecutive year that ICA is organising this championship with the collaboration of the National Bank. The championship will be played in two phases – knock out for the first round and then league matches will be held between the top four teams of each zone – Central, East, West, and North Zones. The opening match will be held on Wednesday between Margalla and XI-Star Cricket Clubs at Diamond Ground.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Sports