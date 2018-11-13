NBP-ICA Super League from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: National Bank of Pakistan -Islamabad Cricket Association (NBP-ICA) Super Cricket Championship – 2018 will start here from Wednesday. Head NBP Sports and former Test player Iqbal Qasim will be the chief guest to inaugurate the championship to be participated by all 37 clubs registered with ICA in four zones. It is the 12th consecutive year that ICA is organising this championship with the collaboration of the National Bank. The championship will be played in two phases – knock out for the first round and then league matches will be held between the top four teams of each zone – Central, East, West, and North Zones. The opening match will be held on Wednesday between Margalla and XI-Star Cricket Clubs at Diamond Ground.