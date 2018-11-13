Goalie Umair keen to perform for Pakistan

FAISALABAD: Goalkeeper Hafiz Muhammad Ali Umair has said that he is keen to represent Pakistan and given chance he would perform well in Pakistan hockey team’s future commitments. He expressed these views young SNGPL goalkeeper while talking to The News in an informal chat on Monday. Umair, it may be recalled, has been performing well as goalkeeper at the national level and representing SNGPL he was declared “ Man of the match & best Goalkeeper of the series” in the third and fourth classification match that his team won against SSGC in the recently-concluded All-Pakistan Chief of Naval Staff(CNS) Hockey Championship” held in Lahore. Umair who belongs to Faisalabad remained instrumental as he team annexed the All-Pakistan Sona Hockey Championship held at Khushab. As goalkeeper of the PHF Development Squad Umair also played a match against the Oman hockey team last year and his team emerged victorious 4-0.