Martial, Pogba out of key match

CLAIREFONTAINE-EN-YVELINES, France: Manchester United pair Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba will miss France’s key Nations League fixture against the Netherlands and a Uruguay friendly through injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Monday. Both players arrived in Paris for assessment but were deemed unfit to feature for Didier Deschamps’ side who would qualify for the Nations League finals by beating the Dutch.