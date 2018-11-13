Second round of QAT super-8 begins today

KARACHI: The second and important round of the Super Eight stage of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy 2018-19 will begin here at different venues from Tuesday.

The round will also decide fate of some teams. In the first round held here last week holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) registered victories.

Now in Group I outing here at State Bank of Pakistan Ground KRL will face Wapda. Salman Butt-led Wapda will have to win this game if they are to keep alive in the event.In the first round outing Wapda had faced a 76-run defeat at the hands of SNGPL.

KRL, on the other hand, have nine points in their pocket which they earned by beating Lahore Blues in their opening round match by a whopping margin of 141. And a win over Wapda would enable them to emerge as strong candidate for the final.In other Group I fixture here at NBP Sports Complex, SNGPL will be trying to boost their final chances when they would meet Lahore Blues.

In Group II match here at Southend Club Ground an interesting fight is expected when Karachi Whites will face Peshawar. Both teams have already lost their first round fixtures. The game is important for both of them.Karachi Whites lost their previous match to Habib Bank Limited (HBL) who romped to an easy nine-wicket win.

Peshawar, on the other hand, were whipped by SSGC with an 108-run margin.In the other Group II encounter here at UBL Sports Complex, SSGC will take on HBL being led by former Pakistan’s Test opener Imran Farhat.