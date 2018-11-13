Girls netball gets under way

LAHORE: The PAFIAN Girls Netball Cup Tournament 2018 started here on Monday at City School, PAF Chapter.

The event is being organised by the Pakistan Netball Federation in collaboration with City School, PAF Chapter. Siamon Glasson, Principal, City School, was the chief guest of the opening ceremony. Opening match (U-18 category) was played between City School PAF (Blue) and Trinity Girls College teams. City PAF won the match 9-5 goals and got two points.

In other matches of Under-18 Category Habib Girls School beat City School Gulshan 14-2; City School North beat City School University Road 9-4; St. Joseph Girls School beat Z-International School 8-2; Trinity Girls College drew with St Joseph Girls School 4-4.

In Under-15 category City School PECHS beat City School North 9-2; City School PAF (Blue) beat Habib Girls School 12-7; Habib Girls School (Red) beat City School PECHS 9-5.