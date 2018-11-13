Pakistan to play Pro League matches in tough conditions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)’s failure to convince Scotland Hockey Association on amicable agreement forces the greenshirts to ply a tough road to future mega events including the next Olympics.

As a result of breakdown in expected agreement, Pakistan will now play all their FIH inaugural Pro League Hockey matches in toughest of conditions with matches to be played in Argentina, Belgium, England, Germany and the Netherlands.

After FIH had been made aware recently that the FIH Pro League partnership between the PHF and Scottish Hockey could not reach agreement, FIH held discussions with the Pakistan federation and the participating national associations, investigating solutions for Pakistan’s ‘home’ matches in 2019. FIH Chief Executive Thierry Weil stated: “Once again, the solidarity of the international hockey family is showcased. It is overwhelming to see that the participating National Associations were willing to adapt their schedules to support a solution for Pakistan. FIH is very thankful to all of them. It was important to find a solution to enable the Asian team to participate and I’m pleased with this outcome.”

Pakistan will at big disadvantage as are to play all their home games abroad. The greenshirts will play their first ‘home’ game in Argentina on 3 February 2019 followed by return match next day on the same venue in Argentina.

Pakistan’s next pro league match will be against Australia in Hobart on February 9, 2019. The team will play their next match on February 17, 2019 against New Zealand in Christchurch. Pakistan will then figure in two back to back matches against European powerhouse Belgium on April 6 and 7, 2019 in Brussels. On April 11, 2019, the greenshirts will be seen in action Holland and against Germany on April 24, 2019 in German city of Moenchenglabach.

Spain will be their next opponent in on April 26, 2019 in Valencia followed by Pro League match against Britain in London on May 5.The return match against Great Britain will be on May 22 in Krefeld and against Germany on the same venue three days later (May 25).

Pakistan’s return match against Australia will be played on June 7, 2019 in London followed by matches against Holland on June 16, 2019 and against New Zealand on June 20, 2019.The venue of the last two matches will be decided later.

The last match of the FIH pro League will be against Spain on June 23, 2019. The venue of this match will also be finalised later.It is believed that if foreign teams were reluctant to travel to Pakistan for home matches, PHF should have opted for UAE or Qatar as home matches venue. Hot weather could have given Pakistan an edge against European teams.