Murray out of All Blacks clash

DUBLIN: Conor Murray has been ruled out of Ireland’s Test against world champions New Zealand this weekend, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Monday. The British and Irish Lions scrum-half has not played since injuring his neck during Ireland’s tour of Australia in June. Nevertheless, Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said following last weekend’s 28-17 win at home to Argentina that Murray, one of the world’s leading scrum-halves, could still make a shock return against the All Blacks at Dublin’s Lansdowne Road on Saturday.
