Lee breaks K-league record

SEOUL: Veteran striker Lee Dong-gook set a South Korean record for league appearances by an outfielder when he turned out for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in his 502nd game.

The 39-year-old — who enjoyed stints with Werder Bremen in Germany’s Bundesliga and Middlesbrough in the English Premier League — failed to score against Jeju United on Sunday and the match finished in a goalless draw.

But it marked a milestone for Lee, who made his professional debut with Pohang Steelers in 1998 and has scored a record 215 goals in the K-League and is the joint all-time AFC Champions League top scorer with 36. He has also earned 105 caps with the Taeguk Warriors.