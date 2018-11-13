Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

Lee breaks K-league record

Sports

AFP
November 13, 2018

Share

SEOUL: Veteran striker Lee Dong-gook set a South Korean record for league appearances by an outfielder when he turned out for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in his 502nd game.

The 39-year-old — who enjoyed stints with Werder Bremen in Germany’s Bundesliga and Middlesbrough in the English Premier League — failed to score against Jeju United on Sunday and the match finished in a goalless draw.

But it marked a milestone for Lee, who made his professional debut with Pohang Steelers in 1998 and has scored a record 215 goals in the K-League and is the joint all-time AFC Champions League top scorer with 36. He has also earned 105 caps with the Taeguk Warriors.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Sports