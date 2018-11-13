Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

Ribery slaps TV pundit after Bayern defeat

Sports

AFP
November 13, 2018

Share

BERLIN: Former France international Franck Ribery allegedly slapped French television pundit Patrick Guillou after Bayern Munich’s 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, Bild newspaper reported on Sunday.

Saturday’s loss at the Signal Iduna Park left the German champions struggling in fifth place in the table, seven points behind unbeaten Dortmund who sit at the top of the Bundesliga. Bild quoted witnesses saying the row took place between Ribery and Guillou, who works for the BeIN Sport channel, on Bayern’s team bus following the match.

The accounts say 35-year-old Ribery hit Guillou three times in the face before pushing him in his chest. The paper said Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed the incident. “Franck Ribery informed us of an altercation with his countryman Patrick Guillou, whom he has known for many years.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Sports