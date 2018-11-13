PCB gears up to see PSL as separate entity

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) initiated legal consultation to separate the Pakistan Super League from by making it a separate entity.

The board had approved an overhaul of the PSL back in November 2016, when then-PSL chairman Najam Sethi had prepared a draft proposing that the PSL be made a separate entity run by its own governing board. It was to be registered as a private limited company and run independently of the PCB. Then-PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan had expressed concerns about the separation of the PSL from the PCB, but he was part of the governing board that unanimously approved the proposal. But the idea never really took off, suffering delays time and again. The PCB, however, has started the discussions once again to separate the PSL from itself, and has instructed its legal department to draft a proposition detailing the process.