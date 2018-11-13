Pak women penalised for running on the pitch

GEORGETOWN: Even before India’s chase against Pakistan got underway, they started their innings at 10 for 0 courtesy penalty runs that were levied on Pakistan women for running on the danger area of the pitch during the Women’s World T20 2018 encounter at the Providence stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

After being warned once for running on the pitch in the 13th over, Pakistani batters ran on the pitch twice again, resulting in a penalty of 5 runs on each of those two occasions. In the first ball of the 18th over, Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar were at the crease when they were docked 5 runs for the first time. The second instance came in the final delivery of the first innings with Nahida Khan and Sidra Nawaz. Pakistan had finished with a total of 135/7 but on account of the two misdemeanours, their eventual total happened to be 133. While skipper Javeria Khan did have a long discussion with the umpire at the innings break, she did admit that it was ‘unprofessional’ on the part of her teammates to have continued to commit such errors despite being warned.

“I had a chat with the umpires, they told me that our players were warned thrice and then the runs were docked,” Javeria said at the post match presentation. “It was unprofessional on our part, after being warned, we still trodded on the danger area, it’s something we need to work on, it hasn’t happened for the first time, it happened previously during the Sri Lanka series as well.”