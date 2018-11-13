Sports Task Force finalises its recommendations

ISLAMABAD: The Task Force on Sports has finalised its recommendations for the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s consumption following important meeting held in Islamabad Monday.

Ehsan Mani, the head of the Task Force on Sports, confirmed to The News that he had more or less finalised the recommendations. “Yes, we held an important meeting in Islamabad today where we have finalised our recommendations for its further submission to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

The Task Force head confirmed to The News that the proposed draft had almost been given the final touches. “We have finalised all the paper work during the meeting. We are now in process of writing the final paper that would be submitted with the Prime Minister soon.” Ehsan Mani who is also the chairman of the PCB said that paper would be submitted with Prime Minister Imran Khan before engaging stakeholders in consultation. “ Depending on the availability of the Prime Minister under whose instruction the Task Force was constituted, the draft would be submitted for his consumption. After getting the guidance from the Prime Minister, the draft would then be circulated amongst the stakeholders for their input and opinion.” He said that different options were under considerations to seek the stakeholders’ opinion.

Ehsan Mani said that sports promotion was a lengthy process. “There is no one pillar attached to sports promotion or to streamline sports in the country. In fact it is lengthy process that would be built on more than one pillar. So we have been looking on every aspect of sports promotion,” he said. Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Jamil Ahmad when approached also confirmed that proposed draft has almost been given the final shape. The News has learnt that Task Force, that also includes Ali Raza (legal advisor), would not hold any further meeting till the time the proposed draft gets Prime Minister’s approval or observations. “It is one of the important tasks for IPC to streamline the sports system in the country. We have been meeting regularly in recent past and discussed different aspects accordingly. However, the proposed draft is now got almost final shape and would now be forwarded to Prime Minister,” he said.

The Task Force on Sports also contemplating on making structural changes in the PCB and chances are that the Board may witness major shake up on all fronts in days to come.“Structural changes in the PCB would be considered and approved by the highest authorities in days to come. The matter is already under discussion in meetings and in due course would get the required clearance from the top,” a Ministry official said.

Task Force on Sports was formed to look into the reasons of sports decline in the country and to suggest ways and means to improve it. The decision came following a briefing held at PM House recently with Inter Provincial (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza briefing PM on federations working and reasons of recent Asian Games debacle.