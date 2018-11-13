Ethiopia arrests 36 intelligence officials over alleged corruption

NAIROBI: Ethiopia has arrested 36 officials from its intelligence services over alleged corruption and human rights abuses following an investigation of several months, the attorney general said on Monday. Berhanu Tsegaye told a news conference in the capital that the investigation took five months and that the officials were arrested over the weekend. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s attorney general said on Monday that a five-month long investigation into procurement processes at the huge military-run conglomerate METEC has revealed vast corruption. “For six years METEC made international procurements totaling $2 billion without any bidding processes,” Berhanu Tsegaye told a news conference after announcing the arrest of several dozen security officials. In August the government ousted METEC from a $4 billion dam project on the River Nile due to numerous delays in completing the project.