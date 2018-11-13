BD delays general election by a week

DHAKA: Bangladesh will defer general elections by a week, to Dec. 30, a top election official said on Monday, partially meeting demands from several opposition parties for more time to prepare. After the poll was set last week for Dec. 23, an opposition alliance that includes the key Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) vowed to fight the election despite the rejection of its demands by the ruling Awami League. “At the request of several political parties, the date of the general election is deferred by a week to December 30,” K. M. Nurul Huda, the chief election commissioner, said in Dhaka, the capital, on Monday. The opposition alliance had demanded a month’s deferral in the date, its leader, Kamal Hossain, said on Sunday.