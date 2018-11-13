Tue Nov 13, 2018
November 13, 2018
Briton dies from rabies after cat bite in Morocco

November 13, 2018

LONDON, United Kingdom: A Briton has died after being bitten by a cat with rabies in Morocco, officials said Monday, only the seventh known case in the United Kingdom since 2000. England’s health service issued a reminder Monday for travellers to avoid coming into contact with animals when travelling to rabies affected countries, particularly those in Asia and Africa. Rabies has been effectively eradicated in Britain, although they do still spread among some bats. “There is no risk to the wider public in relation to this case but, as a precautionary measure, health workers and close contacts are being assessed and offered vaccination when necessary,” said Mary Ramsay, the health service’s chief of immunisation. The Press Association news agency said the person was bitten a few weeks ago and not given potentially life-saving treatment early enough.

