Tue Nov 13, 2018
World

AFP
November 13, 2018
California wildfire toll matches deadliest ever with 29 victims

World

AFP
November 13, 2018

PARADISE: The death toll in a raging California wildfire has reached 29, matching the deadliest in the state’s history as firefighters battling blazes at both ends of the state on Monday braced for strong winds.

The “Camp Fire” — in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains north of Sacramento — is the largest and most destructive of several infernos that have broken out. The flames have sent 250,000 people fleeing their homes across the tinder-dry state and razed 6,400 homes in the town of Paradise, effectively wiping it off the map. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced the new death toll at a news conference Sunday, adding that all were found in Paradise area. At least 31 people have died in fire zones in north and south California, where acrid smoke blanketed the sky for miles, the sun barely visible.

