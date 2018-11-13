Scattered rain predicted

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Monday while Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist until Wednesday. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Rawalpindi Divisions, Islamabad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Kalam 09mm, Malam Jabba, Pattan 08mm, Dir 07mm, Balakot 06mm, Parachinar, Saidu Sharif 02mm, Drosh 01mm, Garhi Dupatta 02mm and Muzaffarabad 01mm. Monday's minimum temperature was recorded at Gupis where mercury dropped down to -02°C while in Lahore, it was 14°C, maximum was 22°C and humidity level was 55 percent.