Awareness, coordination must to manage autism in children: experts

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a training-cum-seminar have emphasized awareness and a close coordination at the family and school levels to manage autism which is a developmental disorder in children.

Horizon, a welfare-based non-governmental organization which works in the mental health sector, had arranged the event at the Ibadat Hospital auditorium in collaboration with the World Psychiatric Association (WPA). A United Kingdom-based psychiatrist and the WPA President-elect Dr Afzal Javed was the chief guest.

The resource persons were Noor Us Saher Shabnam, Director, Brightpath Highland Park Childcare Centre, Canada, and a budding psychiatrist, Dr Ali Ahsan Mufti, who has a passion for the child psychiatry.

Prof Dr Khalid Mufti, a senior psychiatrist and WPA Zone 15 president, welcomed the participants. In attendance were teachers and parents, whose children were suffering from autism, psychologists, psychiatrists and journalists.

The doctor, who is Horizon Chairman and Ibadat Hospital Chief Executive, said that autistic disorders in children are highlighted as the awareness is carried through. He said autism is a developmental disability that affects information processing, social interaction and communication skills, adding the autistic children lack the understanding of the outside world.

However, the expert added, they could be educated and trained in coping with the situation. The mental health expert, who has served as principal of the Khyber Medical College and head of the Psychiatry departments of the Lady Reading and Khyber Teaching hospitals, deplored a few facilities for the autistic children in Pakistan, and even the scarce ones were expensive. He said he desired to set up an affordable centre at the Ibadat Hospital and launched efforts for that three years back. “The Horizon arranged seminars and training sessions. People from various sections were engaged. The purpose was very practical – to set up a Daycare Centre for Autistic Children. This training-cum-seminar is a step for realizing that desire,” he explained.

Dr Khalid Mufti said Horizon had already sent a staff member to Islamabad to undergo training and she would act as a lead person at the proposed centre.