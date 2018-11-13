Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

November 13, 2018
Advertisement

KHAR: Leaders and members of different political parties and residents of Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district staged protest on Monday against the ban on motorcycle riding in the area. The protesters marched on Inayat Killay Bypass Road and chanted slogans against the district administration.

National

November 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan