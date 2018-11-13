KHAR: Leaders and members of different political parties and residents of Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district staged protest on Monday against the ban on motorcycle riding in the area. The protesters marched on Inayat Killay Bypass Road and chanted slogans against the district administration.
