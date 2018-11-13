Chinese held with 230 bottles of liquor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Racecourse Police registered a case against a Chinese national after recovering huge cache of liquor from his custody on Monday. Dolphin Force handed over the accused to Racecourse police for further action. Police recovered 230 bottles of liquor from his custody which he reportedly used to supply in Gulberg. Foreign office has also been informed about the accused.
