National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Chinese held with 230 bottles of liquor

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

LAHORE: Racecourse Police registered a case against a Chinese national after recovering huge cache of liquor from his custody on Monday. Dolphin Force handed over the accused to Racecourse police for further action. Police recovered 230 bottles of liquor from his custody which he reportedly used to supply in Gulberg. Foreign office has also been informed about the accused.

