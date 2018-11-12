17 injured in road accident

KARAK: At least 17 persons sustained injuries when an oil tanker and a passenger coach collided on the Indus Highway, police said on Sunday.

Local residents and teams of oil and gas exploration companies in the area started rescue activities after the accident and shifted the injured passengers to the District Headquarters Hospital where the doctors stated that the conditions of six passengers was critical.

The seriously injured victims were later referred to a hospital in Peshawar.

The injured were identified as Bilal Asghar, Nazirullah and Sabir Khan, residents of Katlang in Mardan district, and Hameedullah, Shakirullah, Khan Tehsil, Shamsuz Zaman, Ikramullah, Umar Hayat, Imranullah, Ihsanullah, Zahidullah, Rasheed and Umar Khan, residents of Tank. The names of three injured passengers could not be ascertained instantly.